Abstract

This study aims to reveal the driver's behaviors on deceleration at the school and silver zones and analyze the spatial factors that could affect the behaviors. The authors analyzed individual vehicle data before and after the notification that gives drivers the information about entering the zones by using data from the Jeju C-ITS demonstration project, which can make this study different from previous research works. This study applied driver compliance rate to investigate effect of the school and silver zone warning information to drivers. The drivers' compliance rates are 52.3% and 54.8% for school and silver zones, respectively. In the result driver compliance rate excluding under speed limit sample, it showed 81.9% and 79.5%, respectively. In other words, it could be concluded that a large number of drivers showed a tendency to comply C-ITS alarm at the school and silver zones. Next, from the binominal logistics model, the vehicle speed before the notification, presence of speed enforcement camera, number of intersections, and road property changing spot are significant to deceleration behaviors for drivers. In addition, number of signals and presence of median barrier showed low tendency to reduce the vehicle speed. Analyzing the relationship between vehicle speed before the notification and probability for driver's deceleration by using Cooperative-Intelligent Transport Systems data that collected from the demonstration project is the strength of this study.



본 연구에서는 제주 C-ITS 데이터를 활용하여 교통약자 보호구역(스쿨존 ‧ 실버존) 지정의 운전자 감속효과를 규명하고, 운전자 감속에 영향을 끼칠 수 있는 공간적 요소를 살펴보았다. 스쿨존 ‧ 실버존의 알림 전후 차량의 상태를 개별 차량 단위 데이터로 분석하였으며, 제주도 전 체를 대상으로 하였기때문에 미시적 분석 단위와 공간적 범위 측면에서 기존 연구와 차별성이 있을 것으로 판단된다. 스쿨존 ‧ 실버존 지정의 실효성을 규명하기 위하여 운전자 순응도란 개념을 도입한 결과, 스쿨존의 순응도는 52.3%로 나타났으며, 실버존의 순응도는 54.8%인 것으로 나타났다. C-ITS 알림의 순 효과만을 살펴보기 위하여 알림 경고 전 차량 속도가 규정 속도 이하인 표본을 제외하고 분석한 경우, 스쿨존 기준 순응도 81.9%, 실버존 기준 79.5%의 순응도를 보였다. 즉, 운전자의 상당수가 교통약자 보호구역을 준수하려는 경향을 보인 것으로 결론지을 수 있었다. 다음으로 순응도를 종속변수로 하고 교통약자 보호구역의 공간적 변수를 반영하여 이항 로지스틱 모형을 정산한 결과에서는 알림전 차량속도, 과속카메라의 존재, 도로 교차점 및 속성 변화점의 수가 운전자 감속유도에 효과적인 것으로 도출되었다. 또한, 신호등의 수와 중앙분리대가 존재하는 도로 공간에서는 운전자가 감속하려는 경향이 낮아지는 것으로 나타났다. 이중에서 알림전 차량속도와 운전자의 감속 확률의 관계를 살펴본 점은 C-ITS 데이터를 활용하여 분석할 수 있는 본 연구만의 강점인 것으로 판단된다.

Language: ko