Baek J. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2020; 38(6): 491-506.
(Copyright © 2020, Korean Society of Transportation)
This study aims to reveal the driver's behaviors on deceleration at the school and silver zones and analyze the spatial factors that could affect the behaviors. The authors analyzed individual vehicle data before and after the notification that gives drivers the information about entering the zones by using data from the Jeju C-ITS demonstration project, which can make this study different from previous research works. This study applied driver compliance rate to investigate effect of the school and silver zone warning information to drivers. The drivers' compliance rates are 52.3% and 54.8% for school and silver zones, respectively. In the result driver compliance rate excluding under speed limit sample, it showed 81.9% and 79.5%, respectively. In other words, it could be concluded that a large number of drivers showed a tendency to comply C-ITS alarm at the school and silver zones. Next, from the binominal logistics model, the vehicle speed before the notification, presence of speed enforcement camera, number of intersections, and road property changing spot are significant to deceleration behaviors for drivers. In addition, number of signals and presence of median barrier showed low tendency to reduce the vehicle speed. Analyzing the relationship between vehicle speed before the notification and probability for driver's deceleration by using Cooperative-Intelligent Transport Systems data that collected from the demonstration project is the strength of this study.
Language: ko