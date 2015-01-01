Abstract

This study aimed to evaluate which aspects of moral disengagement (MD), empathy, and representations of the victim's experience (VER) could be predictors of cyberbullying (CB). One hundred and eight-nine students (11-17 years old) completed 3 self-report questionnaires: An MD scale, an empathy scale, and a CB questionnaire. In relation to the personal experience of CB, four groups were identified: Victim, bully, bully/victim, and no experience with CB. The linear bivariate correlation analysis shows correlations between empathy and VER, between empathy and MD, and between MD and VER. A multinomial logistic regression identified which predictors could increase a subject's probability of belonging to one of the four groups regarding the personal experience of CB (victim, bully, bully/victim, no experience).



FINDINGS highlighted that low cognitive empathy might increase the probability for a student to belong to the bullies' group, rather than the victims' group. Furthermore, low perception of the consequences of CB on the victim might increase the probability of belonging to the bully, bully/victim, and no experience groups. Then, a high score in the diffusion of responsibility was a significant predictor of belonging to the victim group rather than the no experience group.



RESULTS from this study confirm the need for preventive measures against CB, including the empowerment of cognitive empathy, decreasing the diffusion of responsibility, and increasing the awareness of the consequences of CB on the victim.

Language: en