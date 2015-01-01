|
Mascia ML, Agus M, Zanetti MA, Pedditzi ML, Rollo D, Lasio M, Penna MP. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(3): e1266.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
This study aimed to evaluate which aspects of moral disengagement (MD), empathy, and representations of the victim's experience (VER) could be predictors of cyberbullying (CB). One hundred and eight-nine students (11-17 years old) completed 3 self-report questionnaires: An MD scale, an empathy scale, and a CB questionnaire. In relation to the personal experience of CB, four groups were identified: Victim, bully, bully/victim, and no experience with CB. The linear bivariate correlation analysis shows correlations between empathy and VER, between empathy and MD, and between MD and VER. A multinomial logistic regression identified which predictors could increase a subject's probability of belonging to one of the four groups regarding the personal experience of CB (victim, bully, bully/victim, no experience).
adolescents; moral disengagement; cyberbullying; empathy; cybervictim