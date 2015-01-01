|
Citation
|
Rith-Najarian LR, Chorpita BF, Gong-Guy E, Hammons HR, Chavira DA. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To examine the feasibility of a self-guided, Web-based program for universal prevention of anxiety and depression in university students. Participants: University students (n = 651) enrolled in the tested program (March, 2016).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prevention; university students; mental health; Feasibility; Web-based intervention