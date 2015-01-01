SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rith-Najarian LR, Chorpita BF, Gong-Guy E, Hammons HR, Chavira DA. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2020.1869749

OBJECTIVE: To examine the feasibility of a self-guided, Web-based program for universal prevention of anxiety and depression in university students. Participants: University students (n = 651) enrolled in the tested program (March, 2016).

METHODS: The program delivered eight weeks of mental health skills (e.g., behavioral activation, mindfulness). Data was collected online through an entry survey, weekly check-in surveys, and a post-program feedback survey.

RESULTS: Campus-wide recruitment emails were the most encountered recruitment strategy (82%). In terms of adherence, the program was initiated by 73% of students and fully completed by 11% of students. There was some evidence of program acceptability (e.g., 71% of students endorsed the program as "useful"). Common qualitative themes further suggested acceptability for some aspects of the program while also highlighting others for revision.

CONCLUSION: Findings support further development of the online program and recommendations are made for improving the platform before future testing.


prevention; university students; mental health; Feasibility; Web-based intervention

