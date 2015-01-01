|
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To compare academic and mental health outcomes across diverse gender identities in the context of interpersonal violence and campus housing. PARTICIPANTS: 45,549 students from 124 self-selected post-secondary institutions.
Keywords
gender; mental health; interpersonal violence; Academic success; housing; transgender