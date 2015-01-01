|
Citation
|
Glass NE, Clough A, Messing JT, Bloom T, Brown ML, Eden KB, Campbell JC, Gielen A, Laughon K, Grace KT, Turner RM, Alvarez C, Case J, Barnes-Hoyt J, Alhusen J, Hanson GC, Perrin NA. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The objective of this study was to examine differences in change over time in health and safety outcomes among female college students randomized to myPlan, a tailored safety planning app, or usual web-based safety planning resources. Three hundred forty-six women (175 intervention, 171 control) from 41 colleges/universities in Oregon and Maryland completed surveys at baseline, 6- and 12-months from July 2015 to October 2017. Generalized estimating equations were used to test group differences across time. Both groups improved on four measure of intimate partner violence (IPV; Composite Abuse Scale [CAS], TBI-related IPV, digital abuse, reproductive coercion [RC]) and depression. Reduction in RC and improvement in suicide risk were significantly greater in the myPlan group relative to controls (p =.019 and p =.46, respectively). Increases in the percent of safety behaviors tried that were helpful significantly reduced CAS scores, indicating a reduction in IPV over time in the myPlan group compared to controls (p =.006).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; technology; intimate partner violence; college women; reproductive health; safety planning