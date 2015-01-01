Abstract

We report a case with traumatic avulsion of optic nerve caused by a horse kick in a child that caused loss of vision. Optic nerve avulsion is a rare injury usually associated with maxillofacial structures. Our patient had no light perception in the left eye. The left pupil was dilated and unreactive to light. The left globe was intact. A non-contrast axial computed tomography scan of the orbit demonstrated a widened and altered nerve globe junction with periorbital soft tissue edema. At six month following the injury, subsequent magnetic resonance imaging of the orbit showed that the preseptal soft tissue thickening dispersed spontaneously with total avulsion of the optic nerve and variable severity of surrounding hemorrhage. The patient did not develop phthisis bulbi during three years of follow up. Traumatic optic nerve avulsion presents with a dramatic clinical picture, and can lead to the development of severe visual loss.

