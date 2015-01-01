Abstract

Violence in sports can be observed within copmetitions (for example in boxing, wrestling, martial arts, rugby, etc.), or as violence outside competition, but most often, as a social problem, violence of spectators. Michael Smith distinguishes "relatively legitimate" violence from "relatively illegitimate", including in the first group, violence within the limits of sports rules, and violence that goes beyond the limits, but is generally accepted, and in the second group, "quasi-criminal", which violates law and official rules, and "criminal", which, among other things, violates informal rules, and is, therefore, absolutely unacceptable. The boundaries between these phenomena, however, are not as strict as is generally thought: observers identify with athletes, and athletes often become a role model for young people. Identification in the game (i.e. with the playe, the role model) is one of the key catalysts of aggression: fake aggression on the sports field turns empathetically into real aggression in the stands. And it is precisely this transferred aggression from the field to stands thas is one of the focuses of this paper, which aims to analyze and explain the social context of the conflict both on the field and in the stands. The phenomenon of hooliganism is something that in today's modern sport is closely related to sports events, especially in team sports and among teams where there is a history of rivalry

and long term "struggle".

Language: en