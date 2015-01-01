Abstract

The subject of this paper is the analysis of strategic investments of municipalities in the Saraje-vo Canton, in areas for play and sports. Municipalities have a major role to play in creating adequately equipped sports facilities, in order to properly manage children's and sports playgrounds, and to contribute to and ensure safety in this area. The analysis will provide insight into the number of safe spaces for play and sports in individual municipalities in Sarajevo Canton and their qualitative condition. We will focus on investment data for the construction of new and maintenance of existing spaces. The aim of this paper is to examine the significance of investments of municipalities in Sarajevo Canton, in safe areas for sports and children's play, because due to the diversity of arrangements in the field of sports, at different levels of administrative organization in Bosnia and Herzegovina, for a long time there is an unfavorable environ-ment. The responsibility for creating and developing safe play areas for children and young people belongs to public institutions, which have clearly defined goals for the development of safe play areas, and poor maintenance of playgrounds causes more severe injuries to children and young people. The methodologi-cal tools used are adapted to the nature of the data and the hypothetical research framework, with content analysis methods and descriptive statistics methods being used as basic.

