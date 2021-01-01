Abstract

PURPOSE: There is concern about adverse health effects related to military service in the 1990-1991 Gulf War. This study assessed cause-specific mortality risks among Veterans who served in the war.



METHODS: The mortality of 621,244 veterans deployed to the Gulf War was compared to that of 745,704 Veterans who served during the war but were not deployed to the Gulf Theater. Cause-specific mortality of both deployed and non-deployed was also compared to that of the US general population.



RESULTS: There was no increased risk of disease-specific mortality among deployed Veterans compared to non-deployed. Deployed Veterans did have an increased risk of motor vehicle deaths compared to non-deployed Veterans, (hazard ratio, 1.12;, 95% confidence interval, 1.04-1.21). Cause-specific mortality of both deployed and non-deployed Veterans was less than that of the US population. When stratified by gender, only female Veterans, both deployed and non-deployed, had increased risks of suicide compared to the female US population (standardized mortality ratio, 1.40; 95% confidence interval, 1.13-1.71 and standardized mortality ratio, 1.22; 95% confidence interval, 1.05-1.40, respectively).



CONCLUSION: There was no increased risk of disease mortality among Veterans of the 1990-1991 Gulf War. Both deployed and non-deployed female Veterans had increased risks of suicide compared to US female population.

Language: en