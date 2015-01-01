Abstract

BACKGROUND: A lack of follow-up of violence incidents and assaulted staff has been associated with high levels of workplace violence. There is a paucity of literature on the barriers, enablers and opportunities for organisational follow-up of workplace violence. The aim of this study was to explore the barriers, enablers and opportunities for organisational follow-up of workplace violence from the perspective of Emergency Department nurses.



METHODS: This qualitative study comprised two focus groups with Emergency Department nurses. Data were analysed thematically. COREQ guidelines were followed for the design and reporting of the study.



RESULTS: The barriers to follow-up in this study relate to the type of perpetrator, the initial incident response, the incident reporting process and organisational action. The enablers included hospital initiatives to manage violence and support staff wellbeing. The opportunities included strategies to improve follow-up and ideas for new follow-up strategies.



CONCLUSIONS: Organisational follow-up is important for the emotional and professional wellbeing of staff who experience workplace violence. Opportunities for follow-up include exploring different approaches to patients with mental health issues and focussing on reoffenders by providing appropriate support and consequences. Managers should advocate for efficient and standardised reporting processes and ensure assaulted staff have a clear perception of follow-up and are included in the follow-up process. Including the perpetrators in the follow-up process may reduce workplace violence.

