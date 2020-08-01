|
Bjärehed M, Thornberg R, Wänström L, Gini G. J. Sch. Psychol. 2021; 84: 63-73.
Abstract
This three-year longitudinal study examined both within- and between-person effects of moral disengagement on verbal bullying perpetration in early adolescence. Data came from the first four waves (T1-T4, Grades 4 to 7) of an ongoing longitudinal project examining social and moral correlates of bullying in Swedish schools. Participants included 2432 Swedish early adolescents (52% girls; M(age) at T1 = 10.55 years). Students completed self-report measures of verbal bullying perpetration and moral disengagement.
Language: en
Keywords
Longitudinal; Early adolescence; MLGM; Moral disengagement; Verbal bullying