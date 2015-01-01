Abstract

The importance of the initial relationships for the formation of the individual is already recognized, as are the losses suffered by a child that has traumatic experiences in this fundamental period of development. The aim of this study was to understand how mothers of children up to one year of age, who had experienced childhood traumas, established interpersonal relationships and relationships with their children. Accordingly, a Sociodemographic and Clinical Data Sheet; the Questionnaire on Trauma in Childhood (QUESI); the Rorschach Method; an Interview on Motherhood and Mother-Child Relationships; and an Interview on the Life History and Current Relationships were used. Three primiparous women, aged between 28 and 35 years, with children between 8 and 11 months of age participated. A descriptive, qualitative approach was employed, through the Multiple Case Study design. The results indicated evidence of impairment in interpersonal relationships, suggesting that traumatic childhood experiences leave permanent marks in the emotional life of each individual.



Keywords : trauma; interpersonal relations; mother-baby relationship.





A importância das relações iniciais para formação do indivíduo já é reconhecida, bem como os prejuízos de uma criança viver experiências traumáticas nesse período fundamental do desenvolvimento. O objetivo aqui foi compreender como mães de crianças de até um ano de idade, que viveram traumas na infância, estabelecem as relações interpessoais e com seus filhos. Assim, foram utilizadas uma Ficha de Dados Sociodemográficos e Clínicos; Questionário Sobre Traumas na Infância (QUESI); Método de Rorschach; Entrevista sobre a maternidade e o relacionamento mãe-criança; Entrevista sobre História de Vida e Relações Atuais. Participaram três mulheres, primíparas, com idades entre 28 e 35 anos, com filhos entre 08 e 11 meses de vida. É um estudo descritivo, de abordagem qualitativa, feito por meio do Estudo de Casos Múltiplos. Como resultados, há evidência de prejuízo nas relações interpessoais, sugerindo que vivências traumáticas na infância deixam marcas permanentes na vida emocional de cada indivíduo.



Keywords : trauma; relações interpessoais; relação mãe-bebê.

