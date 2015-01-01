|
Wu G, Wen M, Wilson FA. J. Crim. Justice 2021; 72: e101742.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Abstract
The legalization of recreational marijuana is a pivotal policy change, and its social consequences remain largely unknown. Central to the public concern is its impact on crime, about which competing views exist and empirical studies have yielded mixed results. Based on Uniform (UCR) data from 2007 to 2017, this study used Difference in Differences (DID) analysis to examine the impact of recreational marijuana legalization on the rates of a variety of serious crimes in Oregon, which passed its recreational marijuana law (RML) in late 2014.
Language: en
Keywords
Crime rates; Impact; Legalization; Recreational marijuana