Cho S. Crim. Justice Behav. 2021; 48(2): 234-255.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0093854820964237

This study examines whether one's own delinquency and peer delinquency are reciprocally related and how prior delinquency and bonding variables influence peer delinquency trajectories. Using data from a 6-year follow-up study of 2,351 Korean adolescents, the study incorporates a group-based model to identify subgroups, each having a unique pattern of peer delinquency trajectories. The models yielded three subgroups: the early-onset and declining, the late-onset, and the nonoffending groups. The results reveal that compared with the nonoffending group, prior delinquency was significant for both the early-onset and decreasing and late-onset groups. Membership in the early-onset and decreasing group was associated with a greater likelihood of prior delinquency compared with the late-onset group. Commitment to school rule differentiated the early-onset and decreasing group from the nonoffending group, and partially mediated the effect of prior delinquency. The late-onset group members reported the highest probability of later delinquent behavior among the three groups.


bonding variables; delinquency; developmental trajectories; group-based model; peer delinquency

