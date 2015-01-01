Abstract

Rates of expulsion from early care and education settings (e.g., childcare and preschool programs) exceed those in K-12, and relatively little is known of how to prevent such disciplinary decisions. In addition, expulsion disproportionately affects children of color, especially boys. The present study explores a potential protective strategy existent in all early care and education settings, the parent-teacher relationship. Surveys with early childhood teachers (N = 295) outline the association between teachers' perceptions of the parent-teacher relationship and a child's risk for expulsion.



FINDINGS indicate that teachers' perceptions of high-quality parent-teacher relationships are related to a lower risk for expulsion for children who have not been expelled, with the strongest association found for Black children. In contrast, for children identified as previously expelled, we found no association between teachers' perceptions of the parent-teacher relationship and future expulsion risk. Each finding will be described in detail with an eye towards implications and intervention.

Language: en