Citation
Zulauf‐McCurdy CA, Zinsser KM. Psychol. Sch. 2021; 58(1): 69-88.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Rates of expulsion from early care and education settings (e.g., childcare and preschool programs) exceed those in K-12, and relatively little is known of how to prevent such disciplinary decisions. In addition, expulsion disproportionately affects children of color, especially boys. The present study explores a potential protective strategy existent in all early care and education settings, the parent-teacher relationship. Surveys with early childhood teachers (N = 295) outline the association between teachers' perceptions of the parent-teacher relationship and a child's risk for expulsion.
Language: en
Keywords
early care and education; equity; expulsion; minorities; parent–teacher relationship