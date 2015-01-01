|
Citation
Currie CL, Tough SC. BMC Pregnancy Childbirth 2021; 21(1): e133.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are associated with illicit drug use among pregnant women who are socioeconomically vulnerable. While it is assumed that the impact of ACEs on illicit drug use in pregnancy is reduced among women with higher socioeconomic status (SES), this assumption is not well tested in the literature. The objective of this study was to examine the impact of maternal ACEs on illicit drug use in a community-based sample of pregnant women with middle to high SES.
Language: en
Keywords
Pregnancy; Adverse childhood experiences; Illicit drug use; All our families