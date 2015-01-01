|
Miresmaeeli SS, Esmaeili N, Sadeghi Ashlaghi S, Abbasi Dolatabadi Z. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
BACKGROUND: Exceptional children, like other children, have the right to be educated in a safe environment. Disasters are considered as serious issues regarding safety and security of educational environments. Following disasters, vulnerable groups, especially children with handicaps and disabilities are more likely to be seriously injured. Thus, the present study aimed to evaluate the safety and disaster risk assessment of exceptional schools in Tehran, Iran.
Iran; risk assessment; disaster; exceptional school