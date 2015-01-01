Abstract

BACKGROUND: Like other forms of psychopathology, vulnerability to opioid addiction is subject to wide individual differences. Animal behavioral models are valuable in advancing our understanding of mechanisms underlying vulnerability to the disorder's development and amenability to treatment.



METHODS: This review provides an overview of preclinical work on behavioral predictors of opioid addiction vulnerability as measured using the intravenous (i.v.) self-administration (SA) model in rats. We also highlight several new approaches to studying individual differences in opioid addiction vulnerability in preclinical models that could have greater sensitivity and lead to more clinically relevant findings.



RESULTS AND CONCLUSIONS: Evidence for the relationship between various behavioral traits and opioid SA in the preclinical literature is limited. With the possible exceptions of sensitivity to opioid agonist/withdrawal effects and stress reactivity, predictors of individual differences in SA of other drugs of abuse (e.g. sensation-seeking, impulsivity) do not predict vulnerability to opioid SA in rats. Refinement of SA measures and the use of multivariate designs and statistics could help identify predictors of opioid SA and lead to more clinically relevant studies on opioid addiction vulnerability.

