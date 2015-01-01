|
Vaibhav N, Ghosh A, Kamath S, Vivek GK, Shetty A, Raut R. J. Maxillofac. Oral Surg. 2021; 20(1): 5-12.
33584036
PURPOSE: The aim of the retrospective study is to conduct an epidemiological evaluation of farm-based/farm-related maxillofacial injuries to assess the pattern and severity of maxillofacial injuries sustained and to formulate prevention strategies. MATERIALS & METHOD: In this analytical retrospective study, records/case sheets of patients presenting with trauma sustained in farm-based settings in a government hospital catering to rural and semi-urban population from January 2014 to Dec 2017 were analyzed to assess the incidence, pattern, etiology and trauma configurations of maxillofacial injuries sustained.
Language: en
Farm; Maxillofacial trauma