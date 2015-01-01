Abstract

BACKGROUND: Parental fatigue rates after childbirth are high and may be associated with newborn drops that cause injury. Newborn drops and near-misses are potentially underreported due to parental embarrassment, shame, fear of reprisal, or guilt. Although newborn drops are rare, the leaders of mother-baby units need to enhance transparency of risk to assure a culture of safety.



PURPOSE: To describe components and outcomes of the What A Catch program, aimed at preventing newborn drops and addressing near-misses.



METHODS: The What A Catch program was implemented in two hospital mother-baby units. The five components of the program included maintaining a respite nursery, using visual management, positively framing situational communication and actions after a near-miss, safe and appropriate staffing, and celebrating and transparently displaying program successes. Data were collected on near-miss event rates and caregivers and families provided postevent comments.



RESULTS: The perinatal team embraced the program at both sites. Of 9,578 live births over 1 year, 202 near-misses or good catches were documented. Program leaders revise display the board multiple times per week.Clinical Implications: Replication of this program is needed to determine if all five components are necessary to optimize a culture of safety. Future research may determine the scope of risk factors associated with newborn drops and near-misses, so that anticipated risk factors can be mitigated.

