Citation
Hansen AS, Kjaersdam Telléus G, Færk E, Mohr-Jensen C, Lauritsen MB. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
AIM: To investigate parental help-seeking patterns prior to referral to outpatient child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS), and whether type of symptoms or duration of mental health problems prior to referral influence help-seeking. SETTING: Child mental health services in Denmark involve several sectors collaborating based on stepped-care principles. Access to CAMHS is free of charge but requires a formal referral.
Language: en
Keywords
Child; adolescent; mental health; help-seeking; service use