SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hansen AS, Kjaersdam Telléus G, Færk E, Mohr-Jensen C, Lauritsen MB. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1359104521994192

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

AIM: To investigate parental help-seeking patterns prior to referral to outpatient child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS), and whether type of symptoms or duration of mental health problems prior to referral influence help-seeking. SETTING: Child mental health services in Denmark involve several sectors collaborating based on stepped-care principles. Access to CAMHS is free of charge but requires a formal referral.

METHODS: In this cross-sectional observational study, parents of 250 children were interviewed about pathways to outpatient CAMHS using the Children's Services Interview.

RESULTS: The median parent-reported duration of mental health problems prior to referral to CAMHS was 6.0 (IQR 3.4-8.5) years for children referred for neurodevelopmental disorders compared to 2.8 (IQR 1.0-6.5) years for children referred for emotional disorders. Educational services were the first help-seeking contact for the majority (57.5%) but referrals to CAMHS were most frequently from healthcare services (56.4%), predominantly general practitioners. Educational services played a greater part in help-seeking pathways for children referred for neurodevelopmental disorders.

CONCLUSION: The majority of children referred to CAMHS have mental health problems for years before referral. The delay in time-to-referral was most pronounced for children referred for neurodevelopmental disorders. Help-seeking pathways differ by symptom duration and type of symptoms.


Language: en

Keywords

Child; adolescent; mental health; help-seeking; service use

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print