Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of the study was to examine the reliability, validity, and measurement error of balance confidence and fall-related self-efficacy measures in older breast cancer survivors.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional study was performed.



METHODS: The Activities-Specific Balance Confidence Scale (ABC), the shorter, six-item version of the ABC (ABC-6), and the Modified Falls Efficacy Scale (MFES) were completed by 35 older breast cancer survivors. Absolute reliability was examined with Cronbach's alpha, test-retest reliability with intraclass correlation coefficient, and Pearson's correlation coefficient for construct validity.



FINDINGS: Absolute reliability was good for the ABC. Test-retest reliability was good for the ABC and the ABC-6 and moderate for the MFES. Construct validity was present for all measures.



CONCLUSIONS: Breast cancer survivors' balance confidence measures should be assessed with either the ABC or the ABC-6, whereas falls self-efficacy should be examined with the MFES. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Nurses and other health professionals who treat breast cancer survivors should include assessing psychological factors associated with falls using the ABC, the ABC-6, or the MFES as low balance confidence or falls self-efficacy contribute to increased falls risk.

Language: en