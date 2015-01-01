SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Blackwood J, Rybicki K. Rehabil. Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Association of Rehabilitation Nursing, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1097/rnj.0000000000000316

unavailable

PURPOSE: The aim of the study was to examine the reliability, validity, and measurement error of balance confidence and fall-related self-efficacy measures in older breast cancer survivors.

DESIGN: A cross-sectional study was performed.

METHODS: The Activities-Specific Balance Confidence Scale (ABC), the shorter, six-item version of the ABC (ABC-6), and the Modified Falls Efficacy Scale (MFES) were completed by 35 older breast cancer survivors. Absolute reliability was examined with Cronbach's alpha, test-retest reliability with intraclass correlation coefficient, and Pearson's correlation coefficient for construct validity.

FINDINGS: Absolute reliability was good for the ABC. Test-retest reliability was good for the ABC and the ABC-6 and moderate for the MFES. Construct validity was present for all measures.

CONCLUSIONS: Breast cancer survivors' balance confidence measures should be assessed with either the ABC or the ABC-6, whereas falls self-efficacy should be examined with the MFES. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Nurses and other health professionals who treat breast cancer survivors should include assessing psychological factors associated with falls using the ABC, the ABC-6, or the MFES as low balance confidence or falls self-efficacy contribute to increased falls risk.


Language: en
