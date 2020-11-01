Abstract

This study investigated the association between short-term risk assessment measured by the Brøset Violence Checklist (BVC) and imminent violence using repeated measurements and differentiating violence characteristics and gender. All patients admitted to an acute psychiatric ward during one year (N = 528) were included. Logistic regression and generalized linear mixed model (GLMM) analyses were conducted.



RESULTS confirmed BVC's suitability for both male and female inpatients throughout their hospitalization also when differentiating threats and physical violence, and adjusting for diagnostic subpopulations and circadian variability.



RESULTS point to modified interpretations of the BVC sum scores. Future research should adjust for repeated measurements.

