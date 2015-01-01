Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls can easily lead to serious injury and even death in the older adults. Many exercise interventions, such as balance, flexibility, and endurance training have been shown to reduce the incidence of falls in this population. However, which mode of exercise is most beneficial for them remains unanswered.



METHODS: We will search the following databases as data sources: PUBMED, EMBASE, Cochrane Library, Wanfang, China knowledge Network (CNKI), Clinical Trials Database, and Science Network. Data extraction will be performed by two independent reviewers, who will discuss and resolve any differences, with the consensus of a third author. The RCTs will be selected according to prespecified inclusion criteria. The main outcome is the occurrence of a fall, and the secondary outcomes are the adverse consequences of a fall and a fall risk assessment index. If the heterogeneity test shows slight or no statistical heterogeneity, a fixed effect model will be used for data synthesis; otherwise, a random effect model will be used. We will develop a unified data extraction table including a number of parameters. The Cochrane cooperative bias risk tool will be used to evaluate the methodological quality of the selected RCTs. RevMan Manager v5.3 software and STATA v16.0 software will be used for data analysis. If enough randomized controlled trials (more than 10) are identified and selected.



CONCLUSION: This protocol will be applied to synthesize the existing evidence so as to identify the most effective exercise program to prevent falls in the elderly. INPLASY REGISTRATION NUMBER: INPLASY2020110008.

Language: en