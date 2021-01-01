SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Noegroho BS, Siregar S, Ramdhani R, Partogu B, Mustafa A. Int. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2021; 80: e105609.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ijscr.2021.01.103

Penile strangulation by metallic ring is an emergency situation which requires urgent management. Strangulation of the penis usually performed in order to increase sexual performance or because underlying mental disorder or paraphilia. It is an uncommon urological emergency, if not treated as soon as possible it can lead to complications such as gangrene and amputation of the penis. There is no standard of care that has been found to be superior, with each case managed individually according to its clinical findings and operative settings. In this study, we present four cases of penile strangulation in last two years in a tertiary care hospital.


Metallic ring; Paraphilia; Penile strangulation

