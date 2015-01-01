|
Citation
Shah AS, Raghuram A, Kaur K, Lipson S, Shoshany T, Stevens R, O'Brien M, Howell D, Fleischman K, Barnack D, Molind H, Kuemmerle KH, Brodsky JR. Clin. J. Sport. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To describe the collaborative findings across a broad array of subspecialties in children and adolescents with postconcussion syndrome (PCS) in a pediatric multidisciplinary concussion clinic (MDCC) setting.
DESIGN: Retrospective analysis. SETTING: Multidisciplinary concussion clinic at a pediatric tertiary-level hospital. PATIENTS: Fifty-seven patients seen in MDCC for evaluation and management of PCS between June 2014 and January 2016. INTERVENTIONS: Clinical evaluation by neurology, sports medicine, otolaryngology, optometry, ophthalmology, physical therapy, and psychology. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Specialty-specific clinical findings and specific, treatable diagnoses relevant to PCS symptoms.
RESULTS: A wide variety of treatable, specialty-specific diagnoses were identified as potential contributing factors to patients' postconcussion symptoms. The most common treatable diagnoses included binocular vision dysfunction (76%), anxiety, (57.7%), depression (44.2%), new or change in refractive error (21.7%), myofascial pain syndrome (19.2%), and benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (17.5%).
CONCLUSIONS: Patients seen in a MDCC setting receive a high number of treatable diagnoses that are potentially related to patients' PCS symptoms. The MDCC approach may (1) increase access to interventions for PCS-related impairments, such as visual rehabilitation, physical therapy, and psychological counseling; (2) provide patients with coordinated medical care across specialties; and (3) hasten recovery from PCS.
