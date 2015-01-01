SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Roberts H, Pozzi E, Vijayakumar N, Richmond S, Bray K, Deane C, Whittle S. Cogn. Affect. Behav. Neurosci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.3758/s13415-021-00871-3

This longitudinal study examined the neurodevelopmental correlates of aggression in children, focusing on structural brain properties. A community sample of 110 (60 females) children participated at age 8 years and again at age 10 years. Brain structure was assessed by using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and parents reported on child aggression using the Child Behavior Checklist. Analyses examined the relationship between aggression and development of volume of subcortical regions, cortical thickness, and subcortical-cortical structural coupling. Females with relatively high aggression exhibited reduced right hippocampal growth over time. Across males and females, aggression was associated with amygdala- and hippocampal-cortical developmental coupling, with findings for amygdala-cortical coupling potentially indicating reduced top-down prefrontal control of the amygdala in those with increasing aggression over time.

FINDINGS suggest that aggressive behaviors may be associated with alterations in normative brain development; however, results were not corrected for multiple comparisons and should be interpreted with caution.


Hippocampus; Childhood aggression; Sex difference; Structural covariance; Structural magnetic resonance imaging

