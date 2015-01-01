SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Thompson EL, Zhou Z, Garg A, Rohr D, Ajoku B, Spence EE. Health Educ. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1090198120988252

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Evidence-based child sexual and physical abuse prevention programs delivered in schools are needed and require rigorous evaluation of program effects prior to widespread dissemination. The Play it Safe! program is a one-time session delivered by trained facilitators to teach students about recognizing, resisting, and reporting abuse. AIMS: To evaluate a school-based child sexual and physical abuse prevention intervention Play it Safe! among elementary school students using a cluster randomized design.

METHOD: Six elementary schools in Texas were matched on demographic characteristics, and then randomized to intervention or wait-list control groups. Participants included third to fifth graders (n = 539). Participants received the pretest assessing vignette-based knowledge of physical and sexual abuse prevention (14 items). The intervention group immediately had the program. One month later, both groups received a posttest using the same validated scale. Multilevel linear regression analyses were estimated, and interaction effects were used to evaluate the effect of Play it Safe! while controlling for other factors.

RESULTS: A statistically significant interaction between the treatment group and time (b = 1.30, p <.01) indicated a greater increase in the knowledge score over time in the intervention group. Moderating effect of grade was also observed as the intervention tended to have less effect for fifth grade compared with third grade (b = -1.04, p =.01).

CONCLUSION: This study provides evidence to support the efficacy of the Play it Safe! program for increasing children's physical and sexual abuse prevention knowledge and skills among a racially and ethnically diverse sample of elementary school students.


Language: en

Keywords

physical abuse; sexual abuse; child abuse prevention; school-based program

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print