Thompson EL, Zhou Z, Garg A, Rohr D, Ajoku B, Spence EE. Health Educ. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Evidence-based child sexual and physical abuse prevention programs delivered in schools are needed and require rigorous evaluation of program effects prior to widespread dissemination. The Play it Safe! program is a one-time session delivered by trained facilitators to teach students about recognizing, resisting, and reporting abuse. AIMS: To evaluate a school-based child sexual and physical abuse prevention intervention Play it Safe! among elementary school students using a cluster randomized design.
physical abuse; sexual abuse; child abuse prevention; school-based program