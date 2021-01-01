Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment are well-established risk factors for adolescent psychopathology. Positive childhood experiences (PCEs) known protective factors. However, few studies have simultaneously investigated childhood maltreatment and PCEs in the context of longitudinal study. The aim of this paper was to assess the buffering effect of PCEs in adolescence in the association between chronic childhood maltreatment and psychological symptoms in adolescence.



METHODS: Data were from an ongoing longitudinal study with 2288 children aged 8.15 y at baseline who were recruited from 3 large elementary schools in China. Participants were followed up for four waves across 6 years. The associations between re-victimization and poly-victimization with adolescent psychopathological symptoms across different PCEs contexts were explored.



RESULTS: Poly-victimization was highly predictive of depressive symptoms, oppositional defiant disorder and conduct disorder. PCEs may mitigate the negative effect of chronic childhood maltreatment on adolescent psychopathology in a dose-response manner. For adolescents with 4-5 PCEs, psychopathological symptoms score decreased significantly and showed similar level with those low/no-victimization comparison peers. While experiencing multiple PCEs does decrease the risk of psychopathological symptoms, certain PCEs, such as parental warmth and peer support, appear to entailed protective effect on all the three psychopathological symptoms. LIMITATIONS: It is not clear whether the patterns of effects would vary across developmental periods.



CONCLUSIONS: A focus of interventions should be not only on ameliorating childhood maltreatment, but also on expanding the availability of social support related PCEs, which may help inform suitable strategies for providing intervention and support to best help reduce the psychopathology burden for children.

