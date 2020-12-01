Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide in the young population has been an urgent issue worldwide. The study aimed to assess the overall prevalence of suicide ideation and the associations between adolescent suicide and psychiatric distress/ psychiatric morbidity, as well as the myths and help-seeking behavior of adolescents with suicide ideation.



METHOD: The nationwide community-based telephone interviews were conducted with adolescents aged between 15 to 19 for five consecutive years (2015-2019). The measurements included demographic variables, the five-item Brief Symptom Rating Scale (BSRS-5), and help-seeking experiences of formal medical services or psychological consultations. Stepwise multiple regression analysis was performed to examine which of the five symptoms and demographic variables had discriminative validity for suicidal ideation.



RESULTS: Among 727 participants, the prevalence of lifetime and one-week suicidal ideation was 11.4% and 2.8%, respectively. Adolescents with lifetime/ one-week suicidal ideation and with psychiatric morbidity (BSRS-5≥6) sought psychiatric service more than their counterparts (p<0.001). Female, depression, hostility, and anxiety were significantly associated with suicidal ideation in adolescents. LIMITATIONS: Telephone interview and structured questionnaire.



CONCLUSION: Adolescents with psychiatric morbidity who have sought help should be carefully monitored for suicidal ideation by parents, teachers, mental health workers, and psychiatric specialists altogether.

