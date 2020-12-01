|
Rockstroh F, Reichl C, Lerch S, Fischer-Waldschmidt G, Ghinea D, Koenig J, Resch F, Kaess M. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 282: 852-857.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: Predicting suicide attempts is a challenging task for clinicians and researchers, particularly among high-risk individuals (i.e. adolescents with lifetime suicide attempts). In this study, we examined whether adolescents were able to predict their own risk of attempting suicide in the future and whether borderline personality disorder (BPD) or depressive symptoms impacted the predictive value of self-ratings.
Depression; Suicide attempt; Prediction; Adolescence; Borderline personality disorder; Self-rating