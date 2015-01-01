Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual violence is a profound social and public health problem in Ethiopia. Female students in institutions of higher education are highly vulnerable to sexual violence. Different studies conducted on sexual violence at higher education institutions lack consistency and inclusiveness. Thus, this systematic review and meta-analysis were conducted to estimate the lifetime and twelve-month prevalence, and predictors of sexual violence among female students in institutions of higher education in Ethiopia.



METHODS: This study used a systematic review and meta-analysis of studies conducted from January 1, 2000, to June 1, 2020, in Ethiopia. This review followed Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. Electronic databases including PubMed, Cochrane Library, Hinari, Google Scholar, CINAHL, and Global Health were searched using relevant search terms. Meta-analysis was performed using STATA 14 software. The I2 statistics and Egger's test were used to assess heterogeneity and publication bias, respectively. Forest plots were used to present the prevalence and odds ratio (OR) with a 95% confidence interval (CI).



RESULTS: This systematic review and meta-analysis included 10 studies, 5790 study participants. The pooled lifetime and twelve-month prevalence of sexual violence among female students in Ethiopia was 49.4% (95%CI: 37.87, 60.96) and 36.02% (95%CI: 26.42, 45.62) respectively. Rural residence (OR = 2.13;95%CI: 1.33, 3.42), alcohol drinking (OR = 2.03; 95%CI: 1.44, 2.87), and ever had a boyfriend (OR = 2.07; 95%CI: 1.32, 3.62) were factors associated with sexual violence.



CONCLUSIONS: The lifetime prevalence of sexual violence among female students in institutions of higher education in Ethiopia was high. Place of residence, alcohol drinking, and ever had a boyfriend were statistically significant factors of sexual violence. Life skill training and law enforcement are needed to control alcohol consumption. Additionally, more focused interventions should be done in rural settings. REGISTRATION: This systematic review has been registered in the International Prospective Registry of Systematic Review (PROSPERO) with a specific registration number CRD42020155894.

Language: en