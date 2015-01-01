Abstract

AIM: To explore and describe the experiences and perspectives of various stakeholders regarding the use of powered wheelchair standing devices (PWSDs).



METHOD: The purposive sample included: children aged 6 to 18 years who used a PWSD (n=8; diagnoses: cerebral palsy, spinal muscular atrophy, spina bifida, spinal cord injury), parents of children 18 years of age or younger who used a PWSD (n=12), rehabilitation professionals working with children who used a PWSD (n=12), and professionals working at companies manufacturing PWSDs (n=3). Data were gathered via face-to-face interviews conducted either in person or via Zoom(®) and analyzed using the constant comparative method.



RESULTS: Three main themes emerged in the data: (1) 'Stand-on-demand' revealed how participants perceived PWSDs as allowing children to stand whenever and wherever they wanted, thereby increasing participation; (2) 'It's more than weight-bearing' uncovered participants' perceptions of psychological and physical benefits from PWSD use; and (3) 'Ecosystems influencing PWSD acquisition and use' revealed child- and non-child-related factors perceived as influencing children's procurement and use of a PWSD.



INTERPRETATION: Use of a PWSD was perceived as providing a unique opportunity for children to stand whenever and wherever they desired.



FINDINGS suggest the possible transdiagnostic application of PWSDs.

