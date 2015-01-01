SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Watson DP, Weathers T, McGuire A, Cohen A, Huynh P, Bowes C, O'Donnell D, Brucker K, Gupta S. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 221: e108595.

Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing

10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2021.108595

PMID unavailable

BACKGROUND: In recent years, a number of emergency department (ED)-based interventions have been developed to provide supports and/or treatment linkage for people who use opioids. However, there is limited research supporting the effectiveness of the majority of these interventions. Project POINT is an ED-based intervention aimed at providing opioid overdose survivors with naloxone and recovery supports and connecting them to evidence-based medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD). An evaluation of POINT was conducted.

METHODS: A difference-in-difference analysis of electronic health record data was completed to understand the difference in outcomes for patients admitted to the ED when a POINT staff member was working versus times when they were not. The observation window was January 1, 2012 to July 6, 2019, which included N = 1462 unique individuals, of which 802 were in the POINT arm. Outcomes of focus include MOUD opioid prescriptions dispensed, active non-MOUD opioid prescriptions dispensed, naloxone access, and drug poisonings.

RESULTS: The POINT arm had a significant increase in MOUD prescriptions dispensed, non-MOUD prescriptions dispensed, and naloxone access (all p-values < 0.001). There was no significant effect related to subsequent drug poisoning-related hospital admissions.

CONCLUSIONS: The results support the assertion that POINT is meeting its two primary goals related to increasing naloxone access and connecting patients to MOUD. Generalization of these results is limited; however, the evaluation contributes to a nascent area of research and can serve a foundation for future work.


Language: en

Evaluation; Overdose; Medication for opioid use disorder; Opioid use disorder; Naloxone; Difference-in-difference; Emergency medicine; Peer recovery coaching

