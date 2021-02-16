|
Moonga MK, Hangoma P. medRxiv 2021; 2021.02.16.21251202.
(Copyright © 2021, The Author(s), Publisher Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, BMJ Publishing Group, Yale University)
unavailable
The burden of road traffic accidents has been increasing globally with Injuries and deaths from road traffic accidents accounting for a significant share of the global disease burden. This is evident especially in low and middle income countries (LMICs), were these injuries and deaths account for a reasonable share of the disease burden. In Zambia, for example, road traffic accidents are the third leading cause of death after HIV/AIDS and Malaria and more than half of these accidents happen at night. To reverse the growing incidence of road crushes, the government of Zambia put a ban on night travel for public service vehicles in November 2016. While other countries such as Kenya have implemented similar bans, there is no evidence on the extent to which such a ban may reduce accidents.
Language: en