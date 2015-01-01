Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are potentially traumatic childhood events associated with negative health outcomes. Limited data on ACEs exists from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). No ACEs studies have been done in Honduras.



OBJECTIVE: This study assessed the prevalence of ACEs in Honduras and associated health risks and risk behaviors among young adults. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Data from the 2017 Honduras Violence Against Children and Youth Survey (VACS) were used. Analyses were restricted to participants ages 18-24 years (n = 2701).



METHODS: This study uses nationally representative VACS data to estimate the weighted prevalence of ACEs (physical, emotional, and sexual violence; witnessing violence; parental migration). Logistic regression analyses assessed the relationship between individual ACEs, cumulative ACEs, and health risks and risk behaviors (psychological distress; suicide ideation or self-harm; binge drinking; smoking; drug use; STIs; early pregnancy). Chi-square tests examined differences by sex.



RESULTS: An estimated 77 % of 18-24 year olds in Honduras experienced at least 1 ACE and 39 % experienced 3+ ACEs. Women experienced significantly more sexual, emotional, and physical violence compared to men. Compared to youth with no ACEs, those with 1-2 ACEs and 3+ ACEs had 1.8 and 2.8 increased odds for psychological distress, 2.3 and 6.4 increased odds for suicidal ideation and self-harm, and 1.7 and 1.9 increased odds for smoking, respectively, adjusting for age, education, and food insecurity. Physical violence victimization and witnessing violence in the community were associated with increased odds of all health risks and risk behaviors.



CONCLUSIONS: The high prevalence of ACEs and associated negative health risks and risk behaviors in this population support the need for prevention and early intervention for ACEs.

