Moustaid E, Flötteröd G. Transp. Res. B Methodol. 2021; 145: 1-23.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trb.2020.12.004

Pedestrian flow models are useful for the design and operation of pedestrian spaces. This article describes a macroscopic model of pedestrian flows through networks composed of bidirectional corridors that are connected by multidirectional intersections. The proposed model builds on an existing pedestrian bidirectional fundamental diagram to define bidirectional sending and receiving flows, and it relies on the incremental transfer principle to model bidirectional flows across nodes with an arbitrary number of adjacent links. The model is solved in a cell-transmission formulation that is in all of its unidirectional properties consistent with the kinematic wave model.


Bidirectional fundamental diagram; Cell-transmission model; Kinematic waves; Pedestrian flow modeling; Pedestrian intersections

