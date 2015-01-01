|
Rudolphi JM, Berg RL. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
BACKGROUND: Commercial fishing is the most hazardous occupation in the United States. While the epidemiology of adult injuries and fatalities are well documented, injuries to children (<18 years old) are not described. The purpose of this report was to describe the characteristics of nonfatal injuries to children involved in commercial fishing.
children; prevention; injury; youth; occupational safety and health; commercial fishing