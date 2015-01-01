Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: There are potential substantive linkages between illicit drug use and the occurrence of injury.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of our study was to determine the prevalence, class of illicit drugs abused, and demographics in relation to a cohort of patients who sustained facial injury.



METHODS: The authors undertook a retrospective observational study of a prospectively accessioned cohort of patients who had sustained a facial injury and presented to the John Hunter Hospital (Newcastle, NSW, Australia). The primary predictor variable was the presentation of a facial injury and the secondary outcome variables included illicit drug use, alcohol use, and socioeconomic factors. The study was carried out over a 12-month period. A descriptive analysis was undertaken on the assembled data.



RESULTS: Of the 465 patient medical records that were accessed for the study, 348 were male and 117 were female. Their average age was 42.6 years: 5.8% (n = 27) were under the influence of illicit drugs at the time of their presentation and 13.1% (n = 61) admitted to an intercurrent illicit drug habit. Those who were under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs comprised of 2.8% (n = 13).



CONCLUSIONS: Our study found that illicit drug use plays a small, but nonetheless, demonstrable role in the presentation of maxillofacial trauma patients to an urban level I trauma center. Illicit drug users are an emergent sociodemographic group of patients who can sustain facial trauma and their presentation needs to be appropriately considered, assessed, and managed collectively.

Language: en