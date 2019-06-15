Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective study of all patients presented at our emergency department after an accident while riding an e-scooter between 15 June 2019 and 15 December 2019. Out of this group, we subgrouped all patients with injuries to the head and neck area.



OBJECTIVE: Shared e-scooter systems have recently been introduced in many big cities worldwide and are becoming increasingly popular. This retrospective study aimed to give a detailed overview of clinical data on consequences of e-scooter accidents, with particular attention to the maxillofacial point of view.



METHODS: We performed a single-center retrospective study of all patients presented at our emergency department after an accident while riding an e-scooter between June 15, 2019 and December 15, 2019.



RESULTS: Within the observation period, 43 patients (mean age of 32 years; range: 17-64 years) suffered from an accident while riding an e-scooter. Of these, 25 patients (58%) required maxillofacial treatment whereby 9 patients (36%) suffered a fracture (56% fracture of the mandible; 33% fracture of the nasal bone; 11% fracture of the maxilla). Six patients required maxillofacial surgical treatment. Twelve patients (28%) stated to have been driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident (blood alcohol level between 0.77 g/L and 2.32 g/L). None of the patients used body protection, and only one patient wore a helmet (2%).



CONCLUSIONS: With the introduction of shared e-scooter systems, health-care facilities are faced with an increasing number of accidents related to the use of e-scooters, suffering from a high percentage of injuries in the maxillofacial region. Facial injuries might be reduced by the mandatory use of a helmet with faceguard. The trauma mechanism, in particular, seems to differ from other common trauma cases and needs to be examined more closely.

Language: en