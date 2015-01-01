Abstract

BACKGROUND: Peripartum depression (PND) impairs mother-infant boding and perceived social support, yet limited research has examined if women at-risk for PND (AR-PND) also experience impairment. We examined if pregnant women AR-PND, women with PND, and healthy comparison women (HCW) differed in their mother-infant bonding and social support. As PND is highly comorbid with anxiety, we also examined if peripartum anxiety impacted postpartum diagnosis of PND.



METHODS: A total of 144 pregnant women AR-PND or euthymic were assessed twice antepartum and twice postpartum. We utilized regression models to examine the impact of PND risk group status and diagnostic status on mother-infant bonding and perceived social support postpartum. We conducted a sensitivity analysis using a generalized estimating equations model to determine if anxiety (Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale, HAM-A) across all four time points was associated with the postpartum diagnosis of PND.



RESULTS: Women AR-PND experienced significantly worse mother-infant bonding compared to HCW (p = .03). Women diagnosed with PND experienced significantly worse mother-infant bonding and social support compared to HCW (p = .001, p = .002, respectively) and to those who were at-risk for but did not develop PND (p = .02, p = .008, respectively). HAM-A severity at each visit was associated with PND diagnosis status, where each increase in HAM-A was associated with 15% increased odds of being diagnosed with PND postpartum.



CONCLUSIONS: Both women AR-PND and those with PND experience worse mother-infant bonding. Peripartum anxiety should also be assessed as it represents a marker for later PND.

Language: en