Citation
Khoury JE, Beeney J, Shiff I, Bosquet Enlow M, Lyons-Ruth K. Dev. Psychobiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The relation between maternal and infant cortisol responses has been a subject of intense research over the past decade. Relatedly, it has been hypothesized that maternal history of childhood maltreatment (MCM) impacts stress regulation across generations. The current study employed four statistical approaches to determine how MCM influences the cortisol responses of 150 mothers and their 4-month-old infants during the Still-Face Paradigm.
Language: en
Keywords
child maltreatment; cortisol; HPA Axis; mother-infant relations