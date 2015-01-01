Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the effect of home safety supervisory program on improvement in childhood safety, self-reported home hazard of caregivers, and caregivers' supervisory attitude.



DESIGN: Randomized controlled trial. SETTING AND SUBJECT: Caregivers of children between 2 to 5 years of age residing in selected villages in Karnataka. INTERVENTION: Intervention group was administered Home safety supervisory program (HSSP), whereas the control group received teaching on child care.



RESULT: The intervention group had a significant reduction in the frequency of childhood injuries when compared with the control group [MD (95% CI) 8.96 vs 3.37], after the administration of Home safety supervisory program. There was a significant difference in the mean baseline scores of caregivers self-reported home hazard practices between the two groups (P<0.001), and improvement in the supervisory attitudes of caregivers in the intervention group (P<0.001).



CONCLUSION: Appropriate and effective home hazard reduction teaching reduces home injuries in children. The improved awareness of caregivers in child safety, and child supervision emphasizes the importance of this program.

