Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Injuries have been a major cause of premature mortality and short-term and long-term disability in Mexico.



OBJECTIVE: To report the findings from the Global Burden of Disease 2019 study on injuries in Mexico at a national and subnational scale from 1990 to 2019.



METHODS: Following the 2019 Global Burden of Disease study we examined injury mortality, premature mortality, years lived with disability and disability-adjusted life-years according to 14 subcategories. We calculated the Pearson correlation coefficient between the injury burden and the socio-demographic index.



RESULTS: While the number of deaths from injuries increased significantly, the changes in the age-standardized mortality rates trended towards declines. Interpersonal violence, road injuries, falls and self-harm accounted for 8 of every 10 deaths from injury in 2019. Injury mortality and the disability-adjusted life-years rates decreased nationally and in most states in the period as a whole, but have increased since 2007. The injury burden was higher for men in all age groups. Interpersonal violence caused the highest disability-adjusted life-years rate in males and road injuries in females. The socio-demographic index increased in all states, while the injury age-standardized disability-adjusted life-years rates between 1990 and 2019 decreased, but there was no statistical association between both indicators.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: This study represents a comprehensive review of injury burden of disease in Mexico. The injury burden decreased, but improved heterogeneously among states. To further reduce the injury burden of disease, it's necessary for federal, state and local governments to prioritize safety promotion and injury prevention programs, infrastructure improvements, legislation, and enforcement at a national and subnational level. Mexico's injury prevention efforts should also be tailored for specific age groups, such as males aged 20-49 years or females in the younger and older age groups, and high-burden areas.

Language: en