Citation
Vázquez-Salas A, Hubert C, Villalobos A, Sánchez-Ferrer J, Ortega-Olvera C, Romero M, Barrientos-Gutierrez T. Salud Publica Mex. 2020; 62(6): 714-724.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Instituto Nacional de Salud Publica)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To estimate levels of early childhood develop-ment (ECD) and associated factors in Mexican population aged 19-59 months.
Language: es
Keywords
Mexico; child development; child language; early childhood development index; preschool child