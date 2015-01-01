|
Chaudhary S, Sudhakar PV, Banerjee S, Mehta S, Singh V. J. Orthop. Case Rep. 2020; 10(4): 5-7.
(Copyright © 2020, Indian Orthopaedic Research Group)
33623756
INTRODUCTION: Animal bites are a less common cause of pediatric injury. They are rarely associated with fractures in toddlers. Child abuse is the most closely related differential diagnosis in a child presenting with animal bite and it is a serious threat to both mental health and physical well-being of pediatric population. In all such cases with diagnostic dilemma, battered child syndrome (BCS) needs to be ruled out and reported. To the best of our knowledge, there has been no case report of bilateral femur fracture after a pig bite injury in a toddler with gangrene of bilateral foot. Hence, we report this case to highlight the importance of differentiating animal bite injuries to BCS. CASE REPORT: We report a rare case of pig bite injury with bilateral femur fracture and bilateral foot gangrene in a case of an 11-month-old female child suffering from BCS.
Language: en
Amputation; Battered child syndrome; Femur fracture; Pig bite