Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Previous studies in the working environment have underlined the high prevalence of drug consumption. The aim of this study was to present the main characteristics of this consumption in French workers and to identify changes from the 1986, 1996, 2006 and 2016 surveys.



METHODS: The design was a repeated cross-sectional study in 1986, 1996, 2006 and 2016. At each wave, demographic and socio-professional characteristics, self-reported consumption of medications during the week before the occupational medical visit, and perceived difficult working conditions and extraprofessional problems were collected among a sample of workers. Factors associated with consumption of any drug and of main therapeutic classes were investigated through multivariate logistic regression models, using 2016 as the reference for investigating temporal trends.



RESULTS: Prevalence of use of any drug was significantly higher in 2016, with marked changes observed in comparison with 1986: absolute decrease of psychotropic (- 5.1%, p<0.0001), antibiotics (-2.7%, p<0.0001) and cardiovascular drug use (- 3.8%, p<0.0001), increase of analgesic use (+ 8.3%, p<0.0001). Difficult working conditions, age and female gender were independently associated with analgesic drug use, and extraprofessional problems and female gender associated with psychotropic drug use.



CONCLUSIONS: This analysis of self-reported drug use in the working environment illustrates the global patterns of medication use in a French active population over 3 decades. The favorable development in the level of consumption of psychotropic drugs should not underestimate the attention to be paid to the determinants of chronic consumption, or possible transfers to less stigmatized medications. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

Language: en