Abstract

This community-based study is aimed at finding out the prevalence of depression, and its correlates among adolescents of rural Nepal. Data were collected among adolescents after multistage stratified proportionate random sampling by using the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) to assess the depression among adolescent. Chi-square test and logistic regression model were applied. The prevalence of depression was found to be 27%. Adolescents who were not satisfied with their academic performance were 2.4 times more likely to have the risk of depression (AOR = 2.417, CI: 1.097-5.326). Likewise, tobacco users were almost fourteen times (AOR = 13.858, CI: 2.090-91.90), who intended to harm themselves were two times (AOR = 2.323, CI: 1.078-5.005), sleep deprivation were fifteen folds (AOR = 14.911, CI: 7.376-30.145), often scolded by their parents was almost three times (AOR = 2.931, CI: 1.195-7.436), and having poor relationship with friends were 2.4 times more likely (AOR = 2.371, CI: 1.078-5.215) of having depression. Sleep deprivation has a long-term negative impact on health leading depression.

