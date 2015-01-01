|
Kallianezos P, Sinopidis X, Petropoulos C, Gkentzi D, Plotas P, Fouzas S, Karatza A, Jelastopulu E. Eur. Rev. Med. Pharmacol. Sci. 2021; 25(3): 1530-1535.
OBJECTIVE: Parents who escort their children in hospital may present emotional disorders. Personnel pressure and reduced time availability often prevent their detection, reducing the efficacy of parental support. We aimed to identify the prevalence and assess the severity of anxiety and depression among parents of children with mild head injuries who were admitted for a 24-hour observation period in a pediatric hospital, and to detect possible determinants for the severe forms of the two emotional disorders.
